Will Mikael Granlund Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 2?
When the San Jose Sharks square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Mikael Granlund find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Granlund stats and insights
- In four of 30 games this season, Granlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
- He has picked up eight assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Granlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|23:20
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|20:08
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|25:09
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|21:41
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Sharks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
