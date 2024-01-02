When the San Jose Sharks square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Mikael Granlund find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Granlund stats and insights

In four of 30 games this season, Granlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

He has picked up eight assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:53 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:54 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 23:20 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:08 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:09 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 21:41 Away L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.