Mikael Granlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings play on Tuesday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Granlund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikael Granlund vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Granlund has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 20:44 on the ice per game.

In four of 30 games this season, Granlund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Granlund has a point in 14 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Granlund has an assist in 14 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Granlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

Granlund has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 30 Games 4 24 Points 4 4 Goals 1 20 Assists 3

