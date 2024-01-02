Will Mike Hoffman Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on January 2?
Can we expect Mike Hoffman lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Hoffman stats and insights
- Hoffman has scored in six of 36 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- Hoffman averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.5%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Hoffman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|L 5-0
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|12:44
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Sharks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
