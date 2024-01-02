Can we expect Mike Hoffman lighting the lamp when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

  • Hoffman has scored in six of 36 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • Hoffman averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.5%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-1
12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:35 Home L 5-0
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:44 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 15:59 Away L 5-4 SO

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

