Should you wager on Mike Reilly to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Reilly stats and insights

Reilly has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

Reilly has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 4.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:57 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 17:11 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:37 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:49 Home W 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

