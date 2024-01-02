Milwaukee County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Messmer High School at University School of Milwaukee
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
