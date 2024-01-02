Mitchell Marner will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings play on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marner available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mitchell Marner vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Marner has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 21:24 on the ice per game.

Marner has scored a goal in a game 11 times this year over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Marner has a point in 21 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Marner has an assist in 15 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Marner's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

Marner has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have allowed 77 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +38.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 34 Games 3 37 Points 3 14 Goals 1 23 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.