In the upcoming tilt versus the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Morgan Frost to light the lamp for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Frost stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Frost has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Frost has scored one goal on the power play.

Frost's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 110 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:45 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:28 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 1 1 0 15:03 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 18:56 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:54 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.