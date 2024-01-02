Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Fancy a wager on Rielly? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Rielly vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly's plus-minus this season, in 24:35 per game on the ice, is -1.

In four of 34 games this year, Rielly has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Rielly has a point in 19 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Rielly has an assist in 18 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Rielly's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Rielly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rielly Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 77 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's +38 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 34 Games 2 27 Points 0 4 Goals 0 23 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.