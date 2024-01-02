The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nazem Kadri light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kadri stats and insights

  • In 10 of 36 games this season, Kadri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Wild this season, he has taken nine shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Kadri has accumulated two goals and three assists.
  • Kadri averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 111 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 12:22 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:22 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:43 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:43 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 17:55 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 17:54 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:02 Home L 4-2

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

