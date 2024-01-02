Will Nazem Kadri Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 2?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nazem Kadri light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Kadri stats and insights
- In 10 of 36 games this season, Kadri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Wild this season, he has taken nine shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Kadri has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- Kadri averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 111 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Kadri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:43
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|17:54
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 4-2
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
