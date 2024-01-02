For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Nicholas Robertson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Robertson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Robertson has no points on the power play.

Robertson's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 77 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Robertson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 10:48 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:38 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:17 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:14 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:18 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

