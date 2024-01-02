The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nicolas Deslauriers find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Deslauriers stats and insights

Deslauriers is yet to score through 36 games this season.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Deslauriers has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 110 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Deslauriers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:35 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:22 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:23 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:36 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:54 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:17 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.