Can we anticipate Nikita Okhotyuk finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Detroit Red Wings at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Okhotyuk stats and insights

Okhotyuk is yet to score through 27 games this season.

In one game against the Red Wings this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Okhotyuk has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Okhotyuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:17 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 5-4 SO

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

