The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Noah Dobson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dobson stats and insights

In seven of 36 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also 12 assists.

Dobson's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 27:19 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 25:16 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:03 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 28:08 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 28:19 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 27:16 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 26:43 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 31:31 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 26:57 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 3 0 3 26:03 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.