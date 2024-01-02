Will Noah Dobson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 2?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Noah Dobson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Dobson stats and insights
- In seven of 36 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also 12 assists.
- Dobson's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Dobson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|27:19
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|25:16
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|26:03
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|28:08
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|28:19
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|27:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|0
|3
|26:43
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|31:31
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|26:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|0
|3
|26:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
