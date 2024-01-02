The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Noah Dobson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

  • In seven of 36 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also 12 assists.
  • Dobson's shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 27:19 Away L 3-1
12/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 25:16 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:03 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 28:08 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 28:19 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 27:16 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 26:43 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 31:31 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 26:57 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 3 0 3 26:03 Home W 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

