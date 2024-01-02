Will Noah Gregor Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 2?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Noah Gregor a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Gregor stats and insights
- Gregor has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.
- Gregor has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 8.6% of them.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 77 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Gregor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:44
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:47
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:51
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:40
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
