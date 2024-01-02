When the Calgary Flames face off against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Noah Hanifin find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

Hanifin has scored in five of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Wild this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hanifin has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Hanifin averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 111 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:17 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:35 Home L 2-1 12/23/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 5-3 12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:20 Away W 3-0 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 23:05 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:25 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:43 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:16 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 25:43 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:26 Home L 4-2

Flames vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

