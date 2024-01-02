Having taken five straight, the Edmonton Oilers welcome in the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Oilers vs Flyers Additional Info

Oilers vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Flyers Oilers 4-1 PHI

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 13th in goals against, conceding 110 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Oilers score the eighth-most goals in the league (121 total, 3.6 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Oilers have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 38 goals over that stretch.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 32 13 35 48 37 34 49.9% Leon Draisaitl 34 17 23 40 40 41 56.5% Evan Bouchard 34 9 27 36 31 23 - Zach Hyman 33 21 14 35 8 13 33.3% Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 34 9 24 33 12 24 43.7%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 98 goals given up (2.7 per game) is ninth in the NHL.

With 106 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Flyers are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals over that span.

Flyers Key Players