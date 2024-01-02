How to Watch the Oilers vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken five straight, the Edmonton Oilers welcome in the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH to see the Oilers meet the Flyers.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Oilers vs Flyers Additional Info
Oilers vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/19/2023
|Flyers
|Oilers
|4-1 PHI
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 13th in goals against, conceding 110 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Oilers score the eighth-most goals in the league (121 total, 3.6 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Oilers have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 38 goals over that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|32
|13
|35
|48
|37
|34
|49.9%
|Leon Draisaitl
|34
|17
|23
|40
|40
|41
|56.5%
|Evan Bouchard
|34
|9
|27
|36
|31
|23
|-
|Zach Hyman
|33
|21
|14
|35
|8
|13
|33.3%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|34
|9
|24
|33
|12
|24
|43.7%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 98 goals given up (2.7 per game) is ninth in the NHL.
- With 106 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Flyers are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 30 goals over that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|36
|17
|15
|32
|10
|22
|30.6%
|Travis Sanheim
|35
|4
|21
|25
|28
|20
|-
|Joel Farabee
|36
|12
|13
|25
|11
|11
|41.9%
|Sean Couturier
|34
|9
|14
|23
|19
|28
|51.9%
|Owen Tippett
|36
|12
|10
|22
|11
|15
|40.6%
