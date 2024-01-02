The Edmonton Oilers (18-15-1) have -185 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (19-12-5), who have +150 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oilers vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has played 14 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

In the 26 times this season the Oilers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 15-11 in those games.

This season the Flyers have 14 wins in the 27 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton has compiled a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games).

Philadelphia is 4-5 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-3 4-6-0 6.8 3.80 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.80 2.50 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 7-3 4-5-1 6.1 3.00 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 3.00 2.50 2 6.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Flyers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-3 4-6-0 6.8 3.80 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.80 2.50 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 7-3 4-5-1 6.1 3.00 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 3.00 2.50 2 6.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.