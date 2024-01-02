The Edmonton Oilers (18-15-1) have -185 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (19-12-5), who have +150 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH.
Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oilers vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oilers vs. Flyers Betting Trends
- Philadelphia has played 14 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
- In the 26 times this season the Oilers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 15-11 in those games.
- This season the Flyers have 14 wins in the 27 games in which they've been an underdog.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton has compiled a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games).
- Philadelphia is 4-5 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +150 or longer on the moneyline.
Oilers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|5-3
|4-6-0
|6.8
|3.80
|2.50
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-3-0
|3.80
|2.50
|5
|17.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-2-3
|7-3
|4-5-1
|6.1
|3.00
|2.50
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-2-3
|3.00
|2.50
|2
|6.2%
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-0
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-4
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
Flyers Recent Betting Performance
