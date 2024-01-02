The Edmonton Oilers (18-15-1, on a five-game winning streak) host the Philadelphia Flyers (19-12-5) at Rogers Place. The contest on Tuesday, January 2 begins at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH.

Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers have recorded a 7-3-0 record after totaling 38 total goals (five power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 17.9%). Their opponents have scored a combined 25 goals in those games.

The Flyers have put up a 5-2-3 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 30 total goals (two power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 6.2%) while giving up 25 goals to their opponents.

Here is our pick for who will secure the victory in Tuesday's matchup.

Oilers vs. Flyers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Oilers 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-185)

Oilers (-185) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Oilers vs Flyers Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers are 3-1-4 in overtime games as part of an 18-15-1 overall record.

In the seven games Edmonton has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-1 record (good for seven points).

In the four games this season the Oilers recorded just one goal, they lost every time.

Edmonton has finished 1-3-1 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering three points).

The Oilers are 17-7-0 in the 24 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 34 points).

In the 11 games when Edmonton has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 6-4-1 to record 13 points.

In the 21 games when it outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 12-8-1 (25 points).

The Oilers' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Oilers went 6-6-0 in those contests (12 points).

Flyers Splits and Trends

The Flyers have a record of 19-12-5 this season and are 6-5-11 in overtime contests.

Philadelphia has earned 12 points (4-5-4) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the five games this season the Flyers finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.

When Philadelphia has scored two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-6-1 record).

The Flyers have scored at least three goals 20 times, earning 33 points from those matchups (15-2-3).

This season, Philadelphia has scored a single power-play goal in six games has a record of 3-3-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Philadelphia is 10-5-4 (24 points).

The Flyers have been outshot by opponents 13 times this season, and earned 13 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 4th 3.56 Goals Scored 2.94 24th 20th 3.24 Goals Allowed 2.72 8th 1st 34 Shots 32.5 6th 4th 28.3 Shots Allowed 28.7 5th 7th 25% Power Play % 10.53% 32nd 20th 79.17% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 4th

Oilers vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

