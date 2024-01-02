Leon Draisaitl and Joel Farabee are two of the top players to watch when the Edmonton Oilers face the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Oilers vs. Flyers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Oilers Players to Watch

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, with 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) and an average ice time of 20:13 per game.

Through 34 games, Draisaitl has scored 17 goals and picked up 23 assists.

Evan Bouchard's 36 points this season are via nine goals and 27 assists.

In six games, Calvin Pickard's record is 3-2-0. He has conceded 16 goals (2.82 goals against average) and has made 151 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny has recorded 17 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 15 assists (0.4 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 14.9%. This places him among the leaders for Philadelphia with 32 total points (0.9 per game).

Philadelphia's Farabee has posted 25 total points (0.7 per game), with 12 goals and 13 assists.

This season, Travis Sanheim has four goals and 21 assists for Edmonton.

In the crease, Samuel Ersson has a 9-5-2 record this season, with a .902 save percentage (34th in the league). In 16 games, he has 369 saves, and has conceded 40 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 4th 3.56 Goals Scored 2.94 24th 20th 3.24 Goals Allowed 2.72 8th 1st 34 Shots 32.5 6th 4th 28.3 Shots Allowed 28.7 5th 7th 25% Power Play % 10.53% 32nd 20th 79.17% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.