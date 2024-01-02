Oilers vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers (18-15-1) host the Philadelphia Flyers (19-12-5) at Rogers Place on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH. The Oilers have won five straight games.
Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-175)
|Flyers (+145)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have won 57.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-11).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Edmonton has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games).
- The Oilers have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Edmonton's 34 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 20 times.
Flyers Betting Insights
- This season the Flyers have been an underdog 27 times, and won 14, or 51.9%, of those games.
- Philadelphia has a record of 5-5 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Flyers.
- Philadelphia's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 14 of 36 times.
Oilers vs Flyers Additional Info
Oilers vs. Flyers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|121 (8th)
|Goals
|106 (24th)
|110 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|98 (9th)
|28 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (30th)
|25 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (2nd)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- Edmonton is 5-3-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.
- Four of Edmonton's last 10 contests went over.
- The Oilers and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.1 higher than their season-long average.
- The Oilers offense's 121 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked eighth in the NHL this year.
- The Oilers rank 13th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (110 total) in league action.
- The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +11.
Flyers Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Philadelphia went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 5-2-3 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Philadelphia has hit the over four times.
- The Flyers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 7.6 goals.
- The Flyers have scored 106 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 24th in the league.
- The Flyers' 98 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the ninth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +8.
