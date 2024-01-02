The Edmonton Oilers (18-15-1) host the Philadelphia Flyers (19-12-5) at Rogers Place on Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH. The Oilers have won five straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-175) Flyers (+145) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have won 57.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-11).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Edmonton has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games).

The Oilers have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Edmonton's 34 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 20 times.

Flyers Betting Insights

This season the Flyers have been an underdog 27 times, and won 14, or 51.9%, of those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 5-5 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Flyers.

Philadelphia's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 14 of 36 times.

Oilers vs Flyers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Oilers vs. Flyers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 121 (8th) Goals 106 (24th) 110 (13th) Goals Allowed 98 (9th) 28 (10th) Power Play Goals 12 (30th) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (2nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Oilers Advanced Stats

Edmonton is 5-3-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 contests.

Four of Edmonton's last 10 contests went over.

The Oilers and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.1 higher than their season-long average.

The Oilers offense's 121 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked eighth in the NHL this year.

The Oilers rank 13th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (110 total) in league action.

The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +11.

Flyers Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Philadelphia went 7-3-0 versus the spread and 5-2-3 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Philadelphia has hit the over four times.

The Flyers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Flyers and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 7.6 goals.

The Flyers have scored 106 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 24th in the league.

The Flyers' 98 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +8.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.