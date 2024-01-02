Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Flyers on January 2, 2024
Player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Travis Konecny and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers host the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oilers vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) and plays an average of 20:13 per game.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Dec. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Sharks
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Devils
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Leon Draisaitl has accumulated 40 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 23 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Dec. 31
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Kings
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Sharks
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
Evan Bouchard Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Evan Bouchard has scored nine goals and added 27 assists through 34 games for Edmonton.
Bouchard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sharks
|Dec. 28
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Konecny drives the offense for Philadelphia with 32 points (0.9 per game), with 17 goals and 15 assists in 36 games (playing 19:01 per game).
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Kraken
|Dec. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Canucks
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|6
Joel Farabee Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Joel Farabee has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 13 assists.
Farabee Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kraken
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 28
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 22
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.