Player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Travis Konecny and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers host the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Oilers vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Oilers vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) and plays an average of 20:13 per game.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 31 0 1 1 2 at Kings Dec. 30 1 1 2 5 at Sharks Dec. 28 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Dec. 22 0 1 1 1 at Devils Dec. 21 1 1 2 2

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Leon Draisaitl has accumulated 40 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 23 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 31 1 2 3 4 at Kings Dec. 30 1 0 1 6 at Sharks Dec. 28 1 0 1 3 at Rangers Dec. 22 0 0 0 2 at Devils Dec. 21 1 0 1 2

Evan Bouchard Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Evan Bouchard has scored nine goals and added 27 assists through 34 games for Edmonton.

Bouchard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Dec. 31 0 1 1 4 at Kings Dec. 30 0 1 1 3 at Sharks Dec. 28 1 1 2 2 at Rangers Dec. 22 0 0 0 4 at Devils Dec. 21 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Konecny drives the offense for Philadelphia with 32 points (0.9 per game), with 17 goals and 15 assists in 36 games (playing 19:01 per game).

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 at Kraken Dec. 29 1 0 1 1 at Canucks Dec. 28 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 21 0 0 0 6

Joel Farabee Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Joel Farabee has helped lead the offense for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 13 assists.

Farabee Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 31 0 1 1 1 at Kraken Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Dec. 28 1 1 2 1 at Red Wings Dec. 22 0 2 2 1 vs. Predators Dec. 21 0 0 0 2

