Will Owen Tippett Score a Goal Against the Oilers on January 2?
When the Philadelphia Flyers play the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Owen Tippett light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Tippett stats and insights
- In 11 of 36 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are allowing 110 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Tippett recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:34
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:30
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|16:17
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:52
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|13:56
|Away
|W 5-2
Flyers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
