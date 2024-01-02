In the upcoming matchup versus the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Philipp Kurashev to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

In seven of 29 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Predators this season in two games (three shots).

On the power play, Kurashev has accumulated three goals and five assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:15 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:43 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 5-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:25 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 20:28 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

