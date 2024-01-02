Will Philipp Kurashev Score a Goal Against the Predators on January 2?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Nashville Predators, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Philipp Kurashev to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Kurashev stats and insights
- In seven of 29 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Predators this season in two games (three shots).
- On the power play, Kurashev has accumulated three goals and five assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are allowing 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Kurashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|2
|0
|2
|17:43
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|20:25
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|20:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|W 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
