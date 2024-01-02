Will Pierre Engvall Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 2?
Should you wager on Pierre Engvall to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Engvall stats and insights
- Engvall has scored in four of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 7.5% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Engvall recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Islanders vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
