Should you wager on Pierre Engvall to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Engvall stats and insights

Engvall has scored in four of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 7.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:30 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.