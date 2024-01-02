Blackhawks vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 2
The Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2), losers of 11 straight road games, visit the Nashville Predators (20-16-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO.
The Blackhawks have put up 24 goals during their last 10 outings, while allowing 45 goals. A total of 30 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in six power-play goals (20.0%). They are 2-7-1 over those games.
Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's matchup.
Blackhawks vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Predators 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (-275)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Predators (-1.5)
Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have an 11-23-2 record this season and are 3-2-5 in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Chicago has earned 13 points (6-4-1) in its 11 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in nine games and they've earned two points (1-8-0) in those contests.
- Chicago has two points (1-8-0) in nine games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Blackhawks have earned 20 points in their 16 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Chicago has recorded a lone power-play goal in 13 games has a record of 6-6-1 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-6-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 28 games, going 10-16-2 to record 22 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|18th
|3.08
|Goals Scored
|2.42
|30th
|16th
|3.14
|Goals Allowed
|3.78
|31st
|19th
|30.3
|Shots
|26.6
|31st
|17th
|30.6
|Shots Allowed
|33
|29th
|15th
|20.77%
|Power Play %
|13.39%
|26th
|25th
|76.86%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.78%
|27th
Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
