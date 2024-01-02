Can we count on Rasmus Andersson finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames clash with the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

  • In five of 32 games this season, Andersson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Andersson averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 111 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 24:32 Home L 2-1
12/23/2023 Kings 1 1 0 25:15 Away L 5-3
12/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:22 Away W 3-0
12/18/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:02 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 25:47 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:39 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 29:37 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 25:22 Home L 4-2

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

