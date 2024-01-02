Will Robert Bortuzzo Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 2?
Will Robert Bortuzzo light the lamp when the New York Islanders square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)
Bortuzzo stats and insights
- Bortuzzo is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Bortuzzo has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Bortuzzo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|L 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|W 5-4
|12/20/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/15/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Islanders vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
