Will Robert Bortuzzo light the lamp when the New York Islanders square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)

Bortuzzo stats and insights

  • Bortuzzo is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Bortuzzo has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bortuzzo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:40 Home W 5-1
12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 7-0
12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:36 Away W 5-4
12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:13 Away L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:11 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:59 Away L 5-3
12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 4-3
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 3-2 OT

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

