Should you wager on Ryan Carpenter to light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks and the Detroit Red Wings go head to head on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carpenter stats and insights

Carpenter has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Carpenter has zero points on the power play.

Carpenter's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carpenter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:50 Home L 5-0 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:52 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:22 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.