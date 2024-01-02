The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Donato score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

In six of 34 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Donato has zero points on the power play.

Donato's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 116 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:40 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:07 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:39 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:29 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

