The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Ryan McLeod find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

McLeod has scored in six of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

McLeod averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.9%.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 98 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.7 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 15:53 Away W 7-2 12/30/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:06 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 13:18 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 2 2 0 14:33 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:15 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:17 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

