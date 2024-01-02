Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 2?
Can we anticipate Ryan Nugent-Hopkins finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights
- Nugent-Hopkins has scored in nine of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- Nugent-Hopkins has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.
- Nugent-Hopkins' shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 98 goals in total (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Nugent-Hopkins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|W 7-2
|12/30/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|23:48
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|21:14
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|3
|1
|2
|22:42
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Home
|W 4-1
Oilers vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
