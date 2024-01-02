When the Philadelphia Flyers play the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Ryan Poehling score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Poehling stats and insights

Poehling has scored in three of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Poehling has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:56 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:36 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 2 2 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:25 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.