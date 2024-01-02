Will Ryan Poehling Score a Goal Against the Oilers on January 2?
When the Philadelphia Flyers play the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Ryan Poehling score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Poehling stats and insights
- Poehling has scored in three of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
- Poehling has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Poehling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|16:55
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:25
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
Flyers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
