On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Samuel Bolduc going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

Bolduc has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (one shot).

Bolduc has no points on the power play.

Bolduc averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 110 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 12:22 Away L 3-1 12/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-1 12/27/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 7-0 12/23/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 5-4 12/20/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:27 Away L 5-3 12/15/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

