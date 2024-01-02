The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Scott Laughton light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

  • Laughton has scored in three of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Laughton averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 110 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:49 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:44 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:21 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 12:51 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:26 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:09 Away W 5-2

Flyers vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

