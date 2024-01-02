Will Scott Laughton Score a Goal Against the Oilers on January 2?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Scott Laughton light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Laughton stats and insights
- Laughton has scored in three of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Laughton averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 110 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Laughton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:44
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|12:51
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:26
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|W 5-2
Flyers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
