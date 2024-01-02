Should you wager on Scott Mayfield to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Mayfield stats and insights

Mayfield is yet to score through 21 games this season.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Mayfield has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Mayfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 3-1 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:00 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:07 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:37 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:10 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:19 Away W 5-3

Islanders vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

