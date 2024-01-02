Will Scott Mayfield Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 2?
Should you wager on Scott Mayfield to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mayfield stats and insights
- Mayfield is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Mayfield has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mayfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|17:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:07
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:19
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.