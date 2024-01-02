For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is T.J. Brodie a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brodie stats and insights

Brodie is yet to score through 33 games this season.

In one game versus the Kings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Brodie has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 77 total goals (2.3 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brodie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:24 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:38 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:36 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 5-2 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:27 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:29 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.