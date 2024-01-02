In the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Timothy Liljegren to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Timothy Liljegren score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Liljegren stats and insights

Liljegren has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.

Liljegren has picked up two assists on the power play.

Liljegren's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have given up 77 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Liljegren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 19:30 Home L 3-2 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:22 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 23:30 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:38 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 4:49 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 3-2 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

