In the upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Tomas Hertl to find the back of the net for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

Hertl has scored in nine of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has taken nine shots in one game against the Red Wings this season, and has scored two goals.

Hertl has picked up five goals and four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 14.4% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:25 Away L 3-1 12/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:15 Home L 5-0 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:18 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:35 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:19 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:40 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:40 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 28:46 Away L 5-4 SO

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

