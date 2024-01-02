The San Jose Sharks, including Tomas Hertl, take the ice Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Hertl in the Sharks-Red Wings game? Use our stats and information below.

Tomas Hertl vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl has averaged 20:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -19).

In nine of 36 games this season, Hertl has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 19 of 36 games this season, Hertl has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 36 games this season, Hertl has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Hertl's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Hertl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 128 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 36 Games 3 28 Points 4 13 Goals 2 15 Assists 2

