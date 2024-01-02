On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Travis Konecny going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

Konecny has scored in 12 of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 14.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 110 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Flames 2 0 2 18:38 Away L 4-3 12/29/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:30 Away L 2-1 OT 12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:55 Away W 4-1 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:12 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:01 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:46 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 20:11 Away W 5-2

Flyers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

