On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Travis Konecny going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Konecny stats and insights

  • Konecny has scored in 12 of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 14.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 110 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flames 2 0 2 18:38 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:30 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:55 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 22:12 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:01 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:46 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 20:11 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.