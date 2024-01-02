On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Ty Emberson going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Emberson stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Emberson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Emberson's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Emberson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:21 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:25 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:07 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:53 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:52 Home L 5-3

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

