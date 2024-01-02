The Toronto Maple Leafs, Tyler Bertuzzi among them, play the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Considering a wager on Bertuzzi in the Maple Leafs-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:04 per game on the ice, is +4.

Bertuzzi has a goal in six games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bertuzzi has a point in 10 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

Bertuzzi has an assist in five of 34 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Bertuzzi hits the over on his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25.6% of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 77 total goals (2.3 per game).

The team's +38 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 34 Games 2 14 Points 0 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

