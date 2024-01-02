Should you wager on Tyson Foerster to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

  • In four of 35 games this season, Foerster has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Foerster has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 5.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Foerster recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 4-3
12/29/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:16 Away L 2-1 OT
12/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 13:06 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:08 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:37 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:54 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:40 Away W 5-2

Flyers vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

