Will Tyson Foerster Score a Goal Against the Oilers on January 2?
Should you wager on Tyson Foerster to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Foerster stats and insights
- In four of 35 games this season, Foerster has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Foerster has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 5.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.1 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Foerster recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/29/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:37
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:54
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:40
|Away
|W 5-2
Flyers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH
