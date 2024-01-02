The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • UConn has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 351st.
  • The Huskies average 83 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 75.4 the Blue Demons allow.
  • When UConn totals more than 75.4 points, it is 10-0.

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
  • DePaul has put together a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.4% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.
  • The Blue Demons put up an average of 66.9 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • DePaul has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 83 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn scored 83.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged in away games (70.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies gave up 63.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 65.8.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, UConn performed better in home games last season, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul scored 75.4 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 away.
  • The Blue Demons conceded more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, DePaul made fewer treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (40%) too.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center
1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State W 70-58 Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/9/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena

