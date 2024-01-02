Will Walker Duehr Score a Goal Against the Wild on January 2?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Walker Duehr light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Duehr stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Duehr scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In two games against the Wild this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Duehr has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 111 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Duehr recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|6:15
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|5:45
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|6:30
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|5:52
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|5:52
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Home
|L 3-1
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
