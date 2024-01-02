The Calgary Flames' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Walker Duehr light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Duehr stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Duehr scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In two games against the Wild this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Duehr has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 111 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Duehr recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 2-1
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:12 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:45 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:30 Away W 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:52 Home W 4-2
11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 5:52 Away W 6-3
11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:23 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:48 Away L 5-2
10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.