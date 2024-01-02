Walworth County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Walworth County, Wisconsin today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Walworth County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Troy High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Waterford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
