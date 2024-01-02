The San Jose Sharks, with William Eklund, are in action Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Eklund's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

William Eklund vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Eklund has averaged 17:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -17.

Eklund has a goal in seven games this year through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eklund has recorded a point in a game 13 times this year over 36 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Eklund has an assist in eight of 36 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eklund has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eklund Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 128 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 36 Games 1 16 Points 1 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

