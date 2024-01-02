Will William Nylander Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 2?
When the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will William Nylander score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will William Nylander score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nylander stats and insights
- In 15 of 34 games this season, Nylander has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted five shots in one game against the Kings this season, but has not scored.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.
- Nylander's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 4.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 77 total goals (2.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nylander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:37
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|19:25
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:44
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|18:14
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|17:44
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|23:18
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|19:26
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|19:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.