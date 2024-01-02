William Nylander will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings meet on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nylander's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

William Nylander vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +185)

1.5 points (Over odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander has averaged 20:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Nylander has scored a goal in a game 15 times this season over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Nylander has a point in 30 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in 14 of them.

In 26 of 34 games this season, Nylander has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Nylander's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 35.1% that he hits the over.

Nylander has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 77 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+38) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 34 Games 3 48 Points 4 17 Goals 1 31 Assists 3

