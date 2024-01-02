Tuesday's game features the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) facing off at Kohl Center (on January 2) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-73 victory for Wisconsin.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Iowa 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-5.9)

Wisconsin (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Wisconsin is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Iowa's 4-8-0 ATS record. The Badgers have a 5-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hawkeyes have a record of 8-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers have a +111 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.2 points per game to rank 199th in college basketball and are giving up 64.9 per contest to rank 50th in college basketball.

Wisconsin wins the rebound battle by 5.7 boards on average. It collects 34.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 269th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.8 per contest.

Wisconsin connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 32.9% from deep while its opponents hit 33.9% from long range.

The Badgers' 101.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 49th in college basketball, and the 89.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 163rd in college basketball.

Wisconsin has won the turnover battle by three turnovers per game, committing 9.3 (23rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.3 (168th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.